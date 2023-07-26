Cwm LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $834,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.20. 242,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

