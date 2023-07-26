Cwm LLC Has $508,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 169.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $77,909,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,176.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,873. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,220.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,202.11. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $740.74 and a 12 month high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,524.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

