Cwm LLC Has $517,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

NYSEARCA LIT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 390,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,339. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.94. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

