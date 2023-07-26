Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $261,515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,379,000 after buying an additional 959,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,424,000 after buying an additional 862,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $159.93. 1,186,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,222. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average of $152.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.