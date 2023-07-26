Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,518,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,568,000 after purchasing an additional 175,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,490,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,881. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $116.39 and a one year high of $155.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.72.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

