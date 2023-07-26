Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,330,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $81.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,370. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

