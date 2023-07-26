Cwm LLC Purchases 12,247 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cwm LLC increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp Stock Up 6.9 %

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. 27,895,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,881,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

