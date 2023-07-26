Cwm LLC Purchases 389 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,183. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

