Cwm LLC Purchases 499 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.66. 1,581,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,036. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

