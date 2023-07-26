Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,873. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

