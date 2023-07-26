Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,678,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.