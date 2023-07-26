Cwm LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $46.29. 1,237,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,125. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.