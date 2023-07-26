Cwm LLC Sells 206 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

AIT stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.16. The stock had a trading volume of 74,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,186. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.38 and a 1-year high of $150.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

