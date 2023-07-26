Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.97

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 9852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Trading Down 8.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

(Get Free Report)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.