DA Davidson Boosts Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $21.50

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $17.50 to $21.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.16% from the company’s previous close.

BANC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. 9,335,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,906. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $122.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,847.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Rice bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,469 shares of company stock worth $194,583. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 68,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Banc of California by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 51.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

