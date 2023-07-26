DA Davidson Comments on ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 6.5 %

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SFBS traded up $3.65 on Monday, reaching $59.65. The stock had a trading volume of 361,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,161. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 2,775 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,765. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.