DA Davidson Weighs in on S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for S&T Bancorp in a report released on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for S&T Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STBA. Stephens boosted their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

STBA stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.99. 160,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,658.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 232,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

