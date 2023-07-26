Dana (DAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Dana has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.25-$0.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.25-0.75 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dana Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE DAN opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
