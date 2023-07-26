Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Bank of America

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DHR. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,753,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.69.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile



Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

