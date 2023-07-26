Data I/O (DAIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.97. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Data I/O in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 119.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

(Get Free Report)

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.