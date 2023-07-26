Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Datadog stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,713,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,682. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -408.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 922,199 shares of company stock worth $86,272,373. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Datadog by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,619 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $2,761,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

