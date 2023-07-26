Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY24 guidance at $21.10-21.60 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $3.25 on Wednesday, hitting $552.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,672. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $272.52 and a 12 month high of $562.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.80.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

