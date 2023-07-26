Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $614.00 at Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.80.

NYSE:DECK traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $558.31. 310,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,105. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $272.52 and a 52 week high of $562.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.16.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,097,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,836,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

