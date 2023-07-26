Desjardins Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT Announces Dividend

Choice Properties REIT ( TSE:CHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$324.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

