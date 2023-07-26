Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 364 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GPN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.33. 2,315,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is -212.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

