Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,492 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after buying an additional 12,488,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,544,000 after buying an additional 210,416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after buying an additional 1,978,928 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.92. 1,585,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

