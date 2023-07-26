Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 179.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 549.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 852,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,159,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,306,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.07. 2,083,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,486. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.93 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.42.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

