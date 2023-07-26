Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 326 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,235 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,346,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,454,000 after purchasing an additional 186,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.2 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.37. 1,571,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,246. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

