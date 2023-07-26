Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 46 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.14.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of FICO traded down $17.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $834.75. 243,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,443. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $389.83 and a 1 year high of $860.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $793.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $722.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

