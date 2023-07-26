Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.58.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.83. 1,406,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,552. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,075.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

