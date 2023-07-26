Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $501,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 123.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Equinix by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Equinix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Equinix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Equinix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 265,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $813.03. 259,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,154. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $762.49 and its 200 day moving average is $728.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $819.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.25.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

