Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,860,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 239,361 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after acquiring an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,238 shares of company stock worth $23,261,277. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $5.69 on Wednesday, hitting $338.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,092. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.92. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.