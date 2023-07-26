Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $527,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 66,698 shares of company stock worth $2,104,682. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.89. 12,990,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,883,881. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

