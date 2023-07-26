Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $565,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.64, for a total transaction of $356,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $21,666,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.64, for a total value of $356,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,666,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,476 shares of company stock worth $6,639,802 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

ResMed stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.63. 612,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.93 and a 200 day moving average of $219.86. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.04 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

