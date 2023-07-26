Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,171,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,882,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,626 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. 15,990,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,781,626. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

