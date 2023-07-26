Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $500,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,586,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,991. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.