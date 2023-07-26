Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $560,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,662,000 after buying an additional 345,740 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Electric by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $635,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,118,000 after purchasing an additional 150,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.72. 7,530,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.11. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.