Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,233 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SEA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SEA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SEA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SE. HSBC upped their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

