Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 605 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,788,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after acquiring an additional 95,753 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,351,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,492.76. The stock had a trading volume of 109,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,384. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,475.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2,497.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.



