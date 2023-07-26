Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.13%.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.8 %

Deutsche Börse stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. 71,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,240. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35.

Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.2568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Deutsche Börse

DBOEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($226.78) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.02.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

