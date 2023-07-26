DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $53,798.96 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Friday, July 14th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total value of $51,879.04.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80.

On Thursday, April 27th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00.

DexCom Trading Up 0.1 %

DexCom stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 185.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $138.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.