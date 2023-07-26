DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Raised to $58.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOCN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. 1,503,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,637. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -108.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $265,179.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,390,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,034. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 87,441.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,822,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after buying an additional 686,011 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $16,891,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 398,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

