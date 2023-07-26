Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.11

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 1218860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after buying an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.