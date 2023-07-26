Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.99

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 396587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

