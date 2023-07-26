Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.00

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 218656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.