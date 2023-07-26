Discover Financial Services to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $106.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average of $107.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,744 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

