Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Djerriwarrh Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

