Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
Djerriwarrh Investments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile
