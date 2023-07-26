Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.96

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$89.96 and last traded at C$89.61, with a volume of 329037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.55.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.57. The stock has a market cap of C$25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. Dollarama had a return on equity of 831.63% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.6462168 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.