Donegal Group (DGICA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.99 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -212.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Activity

In other Donegal Group news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $622,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $622,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,363 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $78,782.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,691,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,745,226.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 195,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,289 and have sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,868,400. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.