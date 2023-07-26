Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Insider Acquires £9,300 in Stock

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Paxton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($11,924.61).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:DORE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 92 ($1.18). 68,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,543. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 91 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.72 ($1.54). The firm has a market cap of £169.80 million and a PE ratio of 433.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.04.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,380.95%.

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

